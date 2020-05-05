UPDATE: 12-year-old delivers 368 lbs. of donations to food bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harper Sellers, 12, dropped off 368 lbs. of food and toiletries to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, after organizing a donation drive in her neighborhood.
We first told you about her donation drive on WECT News First at Four last week.
The sixth grader made and distributed flyers in the Treybrooke community.
She was inspired by stories she saw on WECT News about people turning to the Food Bank for help during this difficult time and the WECT Virtual Food Drive.
“I actually saw on WECT that there have been food banks that that needed food so I decided I was going to help,” she said.
Her family updated our newsroom on Tuesday that Sellers dropped off the donations at the food bank.
