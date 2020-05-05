UPDATE: City manager authorized to look into allegations within police department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners authorized the city manager to seek an investigation after going into a closed session meeting Tuesday to discuss a "personnel matter involving the police department."
When council came out of the closed session, Mayor Craig Caster stated, “In our closed session, our manager was given authorization to look into the allegations presented in the special meeting about the police department.”
The mayor did not go into any more detail about the allegations.
The city manager is expected to put out a statement Wednesday that will detail more information about the probe.
WECT obtained a copy of an email sent to commissioners April 29. The author said he was reaching out to them after appealing to City Manager Jeff Repp without success. Repp declined to comment about the situation to us, saying it was a personnel matter.
The department member’s primary complaint is about “Chief (Greg) Jordan and his sexual degrading remarks towards the females employed by the department.”
The email goes on to describe two specific incidents. To read about those incidents, click here.
