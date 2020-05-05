UNCW’s online R.N. to B.S.N. program ranked second in the country

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW ranks second in the nation on RegisteredNursing.org’s list of Best Online R.N. to B.S.N. Programs.
UNCW is one of four North Carolina universities in the top 10. Winston-Salem State was the top school in the rankings.
“While many schools have online degree programs, rankings like this allow us to highlight the online accelerated format of the R.N.-to-B.S.N. program, which offers students the flexibility to continue working while earning their degree,” said Charles Hardy, founding dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “We are preparing our students to make positive and meaningful impacts on the health and quality of life of residents in the state of North Carolina and beyond.”
