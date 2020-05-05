Suspect in stabbing arrested after two-hour search

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of stabbing a woman was arrested after a two-hour search Monday night near Snow’s Cut Bridge.
Derek Moores, 65, has been charged with first degree attempted murder.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9641 River Rd. Lot #101 shortly after 9 p.m. in reference to a woman who had been stabbed.
Deputies arrived and located the female victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Patrol deputies and detectives began their investigation and identified Moores as the suspect.
The sheriff’s office’s K9 units tracked from where Moore was last seen headed toward Snows Cut Park. Approximately two hours later, Moores was located and apprehended on S. Seabreeze Rd.
He is being held under a $500,000 bond.
