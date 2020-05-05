Suspect crashes after leading Wilmington police on chase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, police responded to the 1700 block of S. 17th Street around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a vehicle stolen from of a parking lot.
A short time later, an officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue and Church Street and pursued the male suspect at a low speed for about 15 minutes until the suspect hit a parked vehicle at 16th and Queen streets, ending the pursuit.
Police say the person inside the parked vehicle was not injured.
The suspect has not been identified at this time, but charges are pending, police say.
