Non-profit helps struggling families feed their pets during Covid-19 Crisis

A Shelter Friend non-profit in Bladen County held its second pet food distribution Tuesday.
Volunteers will be at Paul Sessom’s Building, 108 S. Cypress, Elizabethtown from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pet owners are asked to wear face masks and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers, also wearing masks, will ask about your pet and your need.
The first food distribution served 111 families and provided pet food for 357 dogs and 209 cats.
Bladen Feed & Garden Center made a major contribution to Tuesday’s food distribution.
A Shelter Friend has worked for over 12 years helping animals and families in Bladen County.
Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered at A Shelter Friend’s monthly clinic can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up.