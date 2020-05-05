Nearly 350,000 meals provided to students across New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has been making sure economically disadvantaged students receive hot meals during this pandemic.
Since schools have been closed, NHCS has served about 350,000 meals to those families in need.
“That is so exciting to be able to be a part of serving our community and our kids and I’m just so happy and blessed to have this job were very excited,” says Nancy Ward, NHCS Child Nutrition Department. “We’ve had families that want to come up and hug us but obviously we can’t hug right now. We’re just excited to have the kids come for just a few minutes to see their school and see some familiar faces.”
Currently, lunch and the following morning’s breakfast are being provided for pick-up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following schools:
- Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
- Castle Hayne Elementary
- Wrightsboro Elementary
- Mary C. Williams Elementary
- Pine Valley Elementary
- Sunset Park Elementary
- D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy: UNCW
- Laney High High
- College Park Elementary
- Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts & Design
- New Hanover High School
- Edwin A. Alderman Elementary
- Winter Park Elementary
- Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center
- Bradley creek Elementary School
- Career readiness Academy at Mosley
- Forest Hills Elementary
- Murrayville Elementary School
- Williston Middle School
- Murray Middle School
Meals are also delivered on certain bus routes across the county in an effort to serve as many as the schooly system can.
Meals can be pre-ordered up to a week in advance online, through an app, or by phone. Volunteer organizations assisting in meal delivery will also be able to pre-order bulk meals up to a week in advance.
Verification of the meals being distributed to children 18 years or younger is required and parents and/or guardians may pick up meals.
