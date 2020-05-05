NC DMV extends several license, vehicle registration renewal deadlines due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina officials have extended deadlines for driver licenses, vehicle registrations, vehicle property tax and several other credentials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A new bill grants a five-month extension of the expiration date on more than 24 DMV credentials. This is part of a provision included in the COVID-19 bill signed into law Monday by Governor Roy Cooper.
The bill also allows the DMV to waive any penalties for a late registration renewal during the extension period. Customers who already paid a $15 fee for a late renewal in March or April will be reimbursed.
The five-month extension applies to any credential that expires on or after March 1, and before August 1.
The bill also extends the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates.
The list includes:
- Driver license.
- Learner’s permit.
- Limited learner’s permit.
- Limited provisional license.
- Full provisional license.
- Commercial driver license.
- Commercial learner’s permit.
- Temporary driving certificate.
- Special identification card.
- Handicapped placard.
- Vehicle registration.
- Temporary vehicle registration.
- Dealer license plate.
- Transporter plate.
- Loaner/Dealer “LD” plate.
- Vehicle inspection authorization.
- Inspection station license.
- Inspection mechanic license.
- Transportation network company permit.
- Motor vehicle dealer license.
- Sales representative license.
- Manufacturer license.
- Distributor license.
- Wholesaler license.
- Driver training school license.
- Driver training school instructor license.
- Professional house-moving license.
For more information, visit the NCDMV website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.