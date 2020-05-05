Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina governor signs $1.6 billion COVID-19 bills
North Carolina Gov Roy Cooper has signed legislation pumping $1.6 billion into schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper signed the two bills during a conference call on Monday. They represent a compromise between measures approved separately in the Senate and House last week, with input from the governor and legislative Democrats seeking items in Cooper’s own $1.4 billion request. The $1.6 billion is less than half of North Carolina’s share received from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief law that Congress approved last month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington extends cancellation of summer programs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington says it is extending the cancellation of its summer programs, camps and non-athletic conferences due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school had initially announced that its summer programming was canceled through June 24. Another announcement from the school said the programming is now canceled through Aug. 5. UNCW said in a statement that that some camps and programs will be offering participation online and urges those interested to check individual programs’ websites for information. UNCW Athletics will announce a decision about its camps by May 15.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BEACH ACCESS
North Carolina coastal county locals welcomes non-residents
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) — Residents of a coastal North Carolina county stood on a roadside wearing masks and holding signs welcoming non-resident property owners back to the area after they were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports about 20 people wearing masks and holding handmade signs alongside U.S. Highway 158 greeted motorists on Monday. A plane carrying a welcome banner flew overhead. The show of hospitality marked another step toward reopening the tourist season on the Outer Banks, with Dare County officials starting to allow nonresident property owners back into the county after weeks of checkpoints. Currituck County opened to nonresidents two weeks ago.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
BC-NC-BABY RHINO NAME
Baby rhino at North Carolina Zoo has been named Jojo
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the name of a baby rhino after the public was invited to vote on a list of names. First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper announced Monday that the name of the rhino is Jojo. She was born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby had weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth. The public had voted in an online poll from a list of names provided by the Zoo’s rhino keepers.
OBIT-AFRICAN AMERICAN NEWSPAPER-PUBLISHER
Publisher of paper serving African American community dies
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kenneth Edmonds, the publisher of a newspaper that served the African American community in Durham and across North Carolina for nearly a century, has died. Chris Fisher of Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor confirmed that Edmonds died on Saturday. He was 66. Edmonds was the grandson of Louis E. Austin, who The Herald-Sun of Durham reports purchased a publication in 1927 and transformed it into The Carolina Times. Austin died in 1971 and other family members took over. The Carolina Times is thought to be one of approximately seven remaining African-American newspapers in the state, and Edmonds' grandson says it's probably printed its last edition.
BC-NC-BODY RECOVERED
Rescue crews recover body of tuber in North Carolina lake
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a missing man from Lake Norman outside of Charlotte. WBTV reports that rescue crews recovered the body of 41-year-old Gregory Moore on Sunday. He had been tubing with friends when he fell off and never resurfaced. Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Moore was not wearing a safety jacket.
ARREST WARRANT-SHOOTING
North Carolina officers shot, wounded while serving warrant
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two officers and a woman accused of shooting at them were wounded while law enforcement was serving an arrest warrant. Spring Lake police said the officers arrived at a home around 1 a.m. Monday to serve the warrant and took one suspect into custody. Police said that's when a woman inside the home began shooting at the officers, who returned fire and struck the woman’s head. Authorities said she was flown to a hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officials said both officers also were hospitalized, and one required surgery.