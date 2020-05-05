Gov. Cooper expected to outline details of ‘phase one’ of reopening NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to explain more details Tuesday evening about moving forward into “Phase One” of North Carolina’s reopening plan.
As it stands, the stay-at-home order issued is expected to expire May 8. The order issued closures of close contact businesses, along with dine-in restaurants and bars. The original order was expected to expire on April 29.
Phase one stays in the “stay at home” order, but includes some loosening of restrictions for commercial activity, but limiting of gatherings to no more than 10 people. Business that reopen will be required to clean their stores regularly and screen employees for symptoms before coming to work.
The state will likely be in this stage for up to three weeks.
Here are the bullet points provided by the state phase by phase:
In Phase 1:
- Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
- Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation
- Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people
- Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.
- Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible
- Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
- Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.
Phase 2
- At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1
- Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe
- Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity
- Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
- Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings
- Open public playgrounds
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
Phase 3
- At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2
- Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible
- Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues
- Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
Cooper explained last week, the state updated the trends they are watching to make their determination. While new cases continues to come in, the positive tests compared to the overall number of tests is decreasing.
Cooper said they will look at the picture as a whole while determining the state’s ability to loosen up restrictions during the pandemic.
“I know this is a difficult time for many people, but there is hope and there is a plan,” Cooper said, adding the plan is based on science, data and facts.
“We need everyone to continue following the Stay At Home order right now so that we can move to the next phases of easing restrictions. Complacency could risk lives and undo these plans,” Cooper said.
