Former NHCS attorney Bullard still stonewalling, despite interim superintendent and legal counsel requests

Bullard abruptly announced his resignation one day after his behavior was reported in the press. Bullard denied any wrongdoing and, in fact, charged several of the speakers with ‘outrageous’ harassment against himself. Bullard did not name these people, but clearly implied he was referring to UNCW Professor Clyde Edgerton and Reverend Dante Murphy (who in mid-March filed suit against the Board and Bullard in small claims court over the issue).