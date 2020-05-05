First Alert Forecast: few storms tonight, unusual May cool down ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! A front will wiggle across the Cape Fear Region for an in intriguing weather day Tuesday. Your WECT Weather App can help your awareness. Here is what to look out for…
Tuesday night and Wednesday: As a warm front lifts north and a cold front approaches from the west, a few showers and gusty storms will develop along and near the frontal boundaries this evening. The main time frame will be later this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Thursday and Friday: Cooler air will fill in as the week closes with temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s both days. Enjoy bright sunshine Thursday and a few more clouds, possibly a stray shower Friday afternoon.
Into the weekend: The next cold front will slide through late Friday also bringing another round of activity and much cooler air to follow. Temperatures Saturday morning will be near 50 and by Sunday morning near 40. Enjoy bright sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s - a great weekend for Mother’s Day!
Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here! …or, anytime you like and for any spot you choose, tap back into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.