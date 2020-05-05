First Alert Forecast: cool waves coming…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! A front will wiggle across the Cape Fear Region for an in intriguing weather day Tuesday. Your WECT Weather App can help your awareness. Here is what to look out for…
Varying clouds and rain chances: Packets of eastbound showers and locally strong storms will speed across the area, primarily, but perhaps not exclusively, in the morning. Thanks for staying alert!
Switching winds: After a couple of days of concerted southwest winds, breezes will be from the east or varying directions. Speeds should be modest – mainly 5 to 15 mph – except near any stronger storms.
Touchy temperatures: Expect mainly 60s and 70s but, if enough sun breaks out, western sections of the Cape Fear Region like Calabash, Tabor City, Fair Bluff, and Bladenboro may yet squeak-out a few 80s.
Your extended forecast features another couple of anomalously strong cold frontal passages ahead of Mother’s Day. Good to save on early-season a /c bills! Awkward if mom is a hot weather fan…
Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here! …or, anytime you like and for any spot you choose, tap back into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast.
