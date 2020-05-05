Domestic Violence calls up by 114 percent due to pandemic

“I say to listen to yourself--listen to that instinct that’s trying to talk to to you--that’s trying to protect you and to know that there are people out there who care and that there is hope,” Houvouras says. “Abusers capitalize on making you feel hopeless, as though there is nowhere to turn. We are here. We’re trying to take additional precautions to make sure that we’re addressing health concerns, safety concerns and are able to meet those needs. And so despite the fact we are in this uncertain time and things are escalating, there is a way out.”