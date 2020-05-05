Deputies look for suspect after Castle Hayne gas station robbed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Castle Hayne gas station early Tuesday morning.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Circle K convenience store, located at 3053 Castle Hayne Road, shortly before 4 a.m. and confronted a store clerk.
Deputies say the suspect ran from the store after receiving cash and cigarettes.
The suspect was wearing a facial covering, latex gloves, black jacket, and camouflage pants.
If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4161 or submit an anonymous tip here.
