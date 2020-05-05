Charlotte news anchor authors second book on life and motherhood

“My mom was a hippie,” Grantham smiled as describing her. “She didn’t have a traditional life and she didn’t have a traditional desire to be remembered in a funeral service. So, when she passed three years ago, one of the last things she said to me before she went into a coma was, ‘I want to have you get my five best girlfriends from my life and I want you to call them the Angels and bring the five angels to Kure Beach and spread my ashes.’ It took two months after her death three years ago but we ended up being able to have the angels and her immediate family to have a really beautiful remarkable different celebration of life."