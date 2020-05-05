Butterball worker speaks out over COVID-19 outbreak

WITN reached out to Butterball about this. They said, “Social distancing is being enforced wherever possible inside the facility. Where not possible, employees are wearing surgical-grade face masks and protective shields to serve as a physical barrier. Any employee told to stay home due to COVID-19 is being paid and not incurring attendance points, whether because they are awaiting test results, have tested positive, have been asked by a health professional to self-isolate due to being in close contact with someone that has tested positive, or was flagged during internal screening measures. We are working very closely with the health department and following guidance from the CDC and USDA to ensure we are doing what we can to keep our workforce safe. We are working closely with the health department to identify anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and asking those individuals to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days with pay and benefits. This exceeds the recommendations by the CDC for food processors. Offering added PPE like surgical-grade masks and face shields and enforcing social distancing where possible helps us prevent the spread of COVID-19 from anyone who is asymptomatic and may not know they are sick.”