WPD: Man arrested after wreck on Sixth St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested after a multiple-vehicle wreck on S. 6th Street on Sunday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Officials say officers responded to the 900 block of S. 6th Street at approximately 4 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers observed an SUV overturned in the middle of the roadway,” the WPD said in a news release. "The vehicle hit an unoccupied parked Jeep in the back corner causing the Jeep to move forward and strike an unoccupied work van, causing the van to move forward and hit a boat on a trailer.
“There were needles in plain view at the scene, and officers located heroin inside the suspect’s SUV.”
Police say Bennett Nowlan Hall, 32, was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No information on Hall’s charges are available at this time.
Investigators currently believe the crash was caused by distracted driving.
