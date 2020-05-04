Wilmington bank helps process hundreds of PPP loans allowing local businesses to stay afloat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While millions of Americans wait for federal relief, hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans have been processed by Live Oak Bank in Wilmington.
The second round of the federal aid program is now open, but right before the first round ran out of money, Euran Daniels got the money he needed to pay rent and help keep employees on the payroll.
“Within a week of that time that I submitted all my information, I was actually funded," said Daniels.
Daniels owns Daniels Tours, a transportation company that provides charter buses, group tours, airport shuttles, sightseeing, and cruises.
But getting the loan wasn’t an easy task at first.
“We submitted everything that we needed to do at that time per the request of that bank," said Daniels." However, we were not receiving any type of response from them. As the days grew, we were hearing in the news that the funds were running very low and that there was a very good chance that the funds would run out. So at that point, we started looking at other options.”
Daniels had down work with Live Oak in the past and decided to apply for the PPP loan through them. He said within seven-to-ten days, he had gotten the money.
“I’m grateful that I received the guidance to pursue other opportunities because when we did, it was very valuable to us," said Daniels.
Daniels said part of what made the process with Live Oak go so smooth was that he was prepared and organized.
“We had our paperwork in place,” said Daniels. “Any documentation was that requested, we were able to put our hands on it very quickly. That was extremely helpful. My recommendation: make sure all your paperwork is in place and gather that paperwork."
Daniels says communication was key as well. He reached out to fellow small business owners and leaders within the community for their advice and insight.
“They have been very instrumental in telling us what has worked for them and what has not worked for them,” said Daniels. “'Go here, go there, don’t do this, this hasn’t worked for us.' Learning those things has allowed me to advance through this entire process without having to make the same mistakes that some of my peers have made."
Overall, Daniels says don’t give up. He says if one bank isn’t working for you, try another.
“Just continue to stay connected with whomever your lender is,” said Daniels. “There are many great resources in the community that can help you so I would definitely start there if you’re looking for guidance.”
Some of those resources include Small Business Centers.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.