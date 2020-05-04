Whiteville Fire Department asks for prayers for firefighter injured in motorcycle wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to a post on the City of Whiteville Fire Department’s Facebook page, one of the city’s firefighters was injured in an accident.
The post states, “We’re asking for your prayers for one of our own tonight! Michael Stanley was involved in a motorcycle accident this afternoon and is in serious condition. Be strong brother and know that you have a lot of brothers and sisters praying for you!”
No other information about the accident is available at this time.
