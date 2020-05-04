UNCW men’s basketball player making most of home routine

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -With campus and local gym’s closed because of the coronavirus, UNCW basketball rising senior John Bowen has become creative with his workout routine.
Bowen trying to build strength and muscle with plyometrics.
“I know for a fact that I’m getting stronger,” said Bowen. “I’ve put on about five pounds just since quarantine started. So, it’s very effective.”
The transition to working out at home has been easier than distance learning by taking classes online.
“Yeah it has been difficult at times,” Bowen said. “You're at home and not in the school environment. So, you just want to go into summer mode and relax. For me, I've laid down a schedule.”
When he’s not doing schoolwork or working out, he and his teammates are using technology to stay in touch with each other.
“We are on FaceTime a lot with each other just laughing and goofing off,” said Bowen. “We're playing online games like PS4, game-like Madden, and 2K. We're still finding ways to interact with each other.”
The West Bladen graduate played his first two seasons at Belmont Abbey in Charlotte before transferring to UNCW. In his first season as a Seahawk Bowen averaged 1.9 points-per-game, and now is hoping to have a breakout senior season.
“I kinda know what to expect in the league this year,” said Bowen. “Last year I was new to the whole thing. I’m gonna feel more confident about myself I’m not gonna be as nervous going into this year.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.