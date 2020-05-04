UNCW cancels summer programs through Aug. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington has announced that all its non-athletics related summer programs, camps, and conferences have been canceled through Aug. 5.
Some camps and programs will be offering participation online, so university officials ask to check individual programs’ websites for information.
UNCW Athletics will announce a decision about their camps by May 15.
“We are so disappointed to have to cancel our non-Athletics programming but we believe we have to proceed with our campers’ safety, and that of our community, in mind. We hope you will participate in online programming as available, and we look forward to seeing our campers in person next summer," a statement from the university read.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.