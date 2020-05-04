Task forces to begin meetings on options for NHCS high school graduation ceremonies

“Remote learning is not the same as face-to-face instruction,” he said. “There’s been a great effort, the teachers have done amazing work, truly amazing work,” the interim superintendent said. “In fact, I’ve been consistently and constantly amazed at the great work that’s going on. Students will not be at the same level that they might others have been at if we had continued face-to-face instruction. There will be efforts over the summer, part of the legislation (bill signed by Gov. Cooper) supports summer camps and other opportunities for students to have remedial activities. When we start on August 17th, we’ll begin assessing students to determine what the needs are, and we’ll do our best to support them going forward next year.”