Sunset Beach leaders vote to open beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Sunset Beach vote to open the beach starting Wednesday at noon for exercise only.
Sunset Beach mayor Shannon Phillips tells WECT the beach will open for swimming, running, walking and surfing May 6th. There will be no public parking or bathrooms available.
Leaders say they will open the beach with full access on May 15th. That includes opening up public parking lots and restrooms.
Short-term and long-term rentals will be allowed starting May 22nd.
Mayor Phillips says all special events for the month of May are canceled due to Covid-19.
