Pender County sex offender accused of trying to lure child into his vehicle

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender in Pender County is behind bars after he allegedly tried to lure a child into his vehicle on Sunday.
Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said his department received a complaint that Randall Bryant, 44, of Hampstead, tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle at a public place but was unsuccessful and left the area.
Police managed to locate Bryant’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. When officers attempted to detain Bryant, Shanahan said the officers were met with “physical resistance and a use of force was applied.”
Bryant was eventually taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping, resist, delay, obstruct, simple assault, intoxicated and disruptive, and two counts of communicating threats.
He was given a $32,000 bond.
Shanahan said the incident is under further investigation.
According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Bryant is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following a 2002 conviction in Ohio where he served 5 years probation, and a 2009 conviction in Pender County of attempted first- and second-degree kidnapping of a minor, and indecent liberties with a minor.
Bryant served just over two years in prison for the Pender County convictions.
