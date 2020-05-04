Gov. Roy Cooper signs 2 COVID-19 bills, providing $1.5B in relief funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP | WECT) - The General Assembly has finalized a relief package to address the new coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina, agreeing to send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers.
A pair of bipartisan measures approved unanimously by the House and Senate on Saturday direct how nearly $1.6 billion in federal funds are distributed and how government activities during the outbreak are deferred or delayed.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bills into law Monday morning.
He and Republican legislative leaders praised the collaboration in fashioning the measures. The Legislative Building was closed to the public while the General Assembly worked this week.
“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina," Cooper said. "These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”
Cooper said Monday, the approved bill will give $125 million to help small businesses through a loan fund run by the Golden LEAF Foundation.
According to the Associated Press, there is:
- $85 million for five universities for COVID-19 research and treatment
- $95 million to help rural and teaching hospitals
- $50 million to purchase personal protective equipment
- $25 million to expand virus testing and tracing
Cooper also explained the package also allocates funding for:
- computers for students who need them
- sustaining the school nutrition programs
- online summer school programs
Further, the bills delay car inspections and license renewals until August.
“This emergency funding is a first step. There will be more work ahead. We need to repair the damage done by this virus and look ahead to prevent illness in the future,” Cooper said.
The governor went on to stay it’s still vitally important for people to stay home, sanitize and keep that physical distance. He says the the state is on track to start Phase One of opening back up this weekend, but we can lose ground quickly, if North Carolinians ignore those recommendations in the days ahead.
Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. WECT contributed to this report.