Governor Cooper announces Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - In recognition of the significant impact teachers have on our children, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 4-8 Teacher Appreciation Week in North Carolina.
The Governor expressed his appreciation in this video thanking teachers for their work, especially their ability to adapt to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Teachers go the extra mile for their students under normal circumstances, and now during this pandemic they are running a marathon to educate and support their students in these unprecedented times,” said Governor Cooper.
Education leaders and public health officials are working with the Governor to create safety guidelines for when schools re-open.
Everyone in the school community, especially at-risk teachers and students will benefit from the new guidelines.
