Four arrested, another sought after Bladen County drug bust

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four people have been arrested and another is wanted following a drug bust in Bladen County last week.
A news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies executed a search warrant at 224 Timber Haven Drive off of Cromartie Road outside of Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon.
During the search, deputies seized approximately 23 grams of heroin, eight grams of powder cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine, nine and a half grams of methamphetamine, $755.00 in U.S. currency and a 9mm handgun.
The follow four individuals were arrested during the search:
- Benjamin Allen Bailey, 18, of Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,500 bond.
- Samuel Lance Dowless, 26, of Elizabethtown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to sell a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $35,000 bond.
- Joseph Reed Black, 30, of White Lake, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,500 bond.
- Clifton Bruce Martin, 55, of Elizabethtown, was charged with manufacture a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $40,500 bond.
Terrell McDowell, 42, of Elizabethtown, is wanted on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, trafficking heroin, and conspiracy to sell and deliver.
Last week, McDowell was arrested after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend Wednesday evening on Timber Haven Drive. The victim was airlifted to a Fayetteville hospital and her current condition is not immediately available.
McDowell was booked in jail under a $125,000 bond and later released after posting bail.
