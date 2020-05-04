First Alert Forecast: two rounds of cool air this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! After some toasty days over the weekend and on this Monday, let’s talk about some changes for the upcoming week. Tuesday will start with a few passing showers and possibly an isolated storm in the morning leading to cooler afternoon highs in the middle 70s.
In your longer-range forecast, an unusually active polar jet stream will share cooler spells . Most days will fail to reach 80 degrees and, for some, 70 may even be a struggle. Some nights will ping the nippy 40s, too, but odds are the Cape Fear Region will avoid any frosty 30s in any widespread sense, at least.
The drier stretches of this seven-day forecast may inspire you to irrigate your garden a time or two. Just the same: a couple of low to medium shower and storm chances dot the period. Want to take your forecast beyond Mother’s Day weekend? Tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day view...
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.