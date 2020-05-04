First Alert Forecast: toasty Monday but cooler changes ahead…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! I hope you enjoyed the fantastic weather that graced the Cape Fear Region over the weekend! Maybe you will have a chance to do so again this Monday? Expect more sunshine, very low shower and storm chances, warm breezes, and another round of afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
In your longer-range forecast, an unusually active polar jet stream will share cooler spells . Most days will fail to reach 80 degrees and, for some, 70 may even be a struggle. Some nights will ping the nippy 40s, too, but odds are the Cape Fear Region will avoid any frosty 30s in any widespread sense, at least.
The drier stretches of this seven-day forecast may inspire you to irrigate your garden a time or two. Just the same: a couple of low to medium shower and storm chances dot the period. Want to take your forecast beyond Mother’s Day weekend? Tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day view...
