Commissioners to review plaque honoring Judge Ola Lewis

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners on Monday are expected to review preliminary designs for a plaque honoring Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis, who passed away in December after a battle with liver cancer.
The plaque details her “trailblazing journey,” from following in her father’s footsteps by graduating from Fayetteville State University and later North Carolina Central Law School in 1990, to being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2018.
In 1993, Lewis was appointed district court judge – the youngest judge serving at that time in the state – a role she served in for seven years before being appointed to serve as a “special superior court judge.” She traveled 21 counties in this role, telling friends and family her motto was “have gavel will travel.”
“Her transformative vision for her courtroom came from a love for the people whom she served, albeit, a tough love,” the plaque reads. “Judge Ola fervently believed in the power of tough love to change a life for the better. That belief helped countless people recover to lead healthy, productive lives.”
Lewis remained on the bench until her death. She is the longest serving female judge in the history of North Carolina.
Once finalized, the plaque is expected to be located in just past security in the main lobby of the Brunswick County Courthouse, according to design plans.
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday.
