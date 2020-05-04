Cat and deer become friends through window

"I looked out the dining room window and that deer's face was literally in the window just looking in and Vance saw that deer and immediately ran over to the dining room window and put his paws up and just stayed there--kind of in a playful mood," says Johnnie Sexton, the cats's owner. "The deer would move and Vance would follow the deer to kind of continue this attempt at communication. His brother Henry is a little bit shyer and was on the sidelines but Vance really was talking to the animals."