Carolina Beach begins opening some beach parking, metered spots

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced Monday that it has opened select parking lots and metered spots.
A map of the open parking areas can be found here.
One Carolina Beach business owner says after a busy weekend he believes more parking spaces means potentially even more business.
“That’ll help a lot because I saw everybody driving up to let people out this weekend, now they will be able to come park and everyone will be able to come out to the beach. We already limit the people that come in. we have hand sanitizer up front, we clean the door down after everyone leaves and comes in so we are taking the steps," said Scott Keeter with Polar Bear Beach Games.
Town officials said that most of the open parking areas allow for “no-contact” payment options using a credit card with the Parkmobile app or pay by phone.
The town also began allowing fishing on the municipal beach strand Monday.
The beach also is open for non-stationary exercise activities limited to walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/watersports.
Sunbathing, sitting, games, or other activities are prohibited.
