“We are all in this together" Topsail Beach mayor urges unity during pandemic

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The mayor of Topsail Beach, Steve Smith, sent a note to citizens this weekend urging unity as the community works through the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor says town leaders expect to have a decision this coming week on how they will work to open up the community. The state of North Carolina is expected to move into Phase One of Governor Cooper’s plan after May 8th.
“We have a few who would like to make this “we vs. they” division. If you open rentals you are not protecting the residents and if you keep rentals closed you are destroying businesses. This is not the time to create a we/they dichotomy. It serves no purpose and and is not helpful or healthy. We are all in this together and we each have a stake in the outcome. We all have different needs and our views do come from different perspectives. We need to respect each other and work together and support our community as we transition through this national emergency,” Mayor Smith wrote in part on the town’s Facebook page.
Mayor Smith said there are several things to consider while discussing how to re-open the community to visitors and citizens. The post, which came out on Saturday, has already generated dozens of comments, from those who have already rented locations for the summer to folks living and working in the Topsail Beach community.
