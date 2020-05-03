“We are all in this together" Topsail Beach mayor urges unity during pandemic

“We have a few who would like to make this “we vs. they” division. If you open rentals you are not protecting the residents and if you keep rentals closed you are destroying businesses. This is not the time to create a we/they dichotomy. It serves no purpose and and is not helpful or healthy. We are all in this together and we each have a stake in the outcome. We all have different needs and our views do come from different perspectives. We need to respect each other and work together and support our community as we transition through this national emergency,” Mayor Smith wrote in part on the town’s Facebook page.