First Alert Forecast: summery start to the first full week of May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! This gorgeous day features a near-perfect summery weather for all your socially-distanced outdoor plans.
Mother Nature turns up the heat with afternoon highs Sunday and Monday in the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances will be near slim and none. Think: water and sunscreen if you are going to work or play hard outside!
Later in the week, we’ll see a gradual cool down along with the return of isolated showers and storms. The good news: no one day looks to be a washout.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington is below. Remember, you can always dial up a ten day forecast custom-tailored to your zip code on your FREE WECT Weather app. Enjoy your day!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.