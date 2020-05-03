First Alert Forecast: Summer vibes to start the week, cool down to end it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed this BEAUTIFUL first weekend of May. Hope you have been applying sunscreen!
The sunshine and warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s stick around through tomorrow. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday night dropping our temperatures a bit for Tuesday but we won’t see little to no precipitation associated with it.
However, a low pressure will form on this front Tuesday which will bring showers and possibly some storms into the Cape Fear. Another cold front will follow, bringing another chance for wet weather Wednesday.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington is below. Remember, you can always dial up a ten day forecast custom-tailored to your zip code on your FREE WECT Weather app. Enjoy the rest of your day and the week ahead!
