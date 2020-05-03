Beach goers pile-in with restrictions lifted in some towns

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The first weekend in May proved to be an exciting one for avid beach-goers. Holden Beach lifted all beach restrictions, which brought people from both near and far for a chance to bask in the sun.
After being cooped up for so long, visitors say this is the freedom they needed.
“I think everybody’s tired of being cooped up. So, I think the rules are going out the window anymore," Lynette Dorrance, who traveled from Sanford. "You know, I’ve seen a lot of people just get out and do their thing. You can only take this for so long. Yeah, that’s just not meant to be hidden.”
Lynette traveled three hours to lay out in the sun once she heard it was open. On another note Benjamin Strauss lives in the area and used to come frequently.
Both say they feel safe for their families and social distancing isn't a problem with so much sand to go around.
“Maybe being out in the air makes me feel safer instead of being crammed up with people,” said Dorrance.
“It’s going to be confined places where you would catch something not wide-open beach area, so I feel safe here, it’s not something I worry too heavily about,” said Strauss.
The running theory with the beach reopening is that surrounding towns will start to ease their restrictions also. Once that’s done, residents say their lives will start to feel normal again.
Just down the road, Ocean Isle is another town that allows people to relax on the beach. Of course they have their own rules in place.
However, many people still believe there is a way to stay safe and live a normal life.
