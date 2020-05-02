Riverfront Farmers reopens with new drive-through shopping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Riverfront Farmers Market reopens Saturday, but this year, it’ll look a little different in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The farmers market will now be held as a drive-through at Waterline Brewing Company.
The City of Wilmington is sponsoring the market and plans to implement safety precautions.
- Vendors will be asked to wear gloves and a mask when handling transactions and wash hands or sanitize often.
- Vendors will be spaced further than 6ft apart for social distancing purposes.
- Drive-thru market ensures customers stay in their cars to prevent crowds.
- Only Vendors will be touching food on the tables.
This is so the community can continue to support local farmers and the economy, but also stay safe and healthy.
There, you can buy fruits, vegetables, cheese, fish, fresh farm eggs, fresh ground coffees from around the world, fresh baked goods, plants, herbs and more.
The market will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Waterline Brewing Co. located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington.
For more information, visit the Riverfront Farmers Market website.
