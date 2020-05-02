NC General Assembly approves more than $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Both chambers of the North Caorlina General Assembly unanimously approved a spending bill of more than $1.5 billion in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill will address the state’s needs in opening up the economy. The relief legislation includes the following expenditures:
Broadband Connectivity: $9 million
Support for Education Communities:
School Nutrition - $75 million
Summer Learning Programs - $70 million
K-12 Connectivity - $11 million
K-12 Devices for Students - $30 million
Student Health - $10 million
Community Colleges - $25 million
UNC Flexibility Funding - $44.4 million
Assistance for Private Colleges - $20 million
Department of Health and Human Services
Testing, Tracing and Trends - $25 million
Enhanced Public Health Capacity - $20 million
Enhanced Behavioral Health - $20 million
Rural and Underserved Communities - $50 million
Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million
Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million
N.C. Medical School Research Fund
UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million
Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million
ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million
Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million
Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million
North Carolina Hospitals
Rural Hospitals: $65 million
Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million
General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million
Local Government Assistance: $150 million
Providers and Emergency Responders
Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies - $50 million
Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million
Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million
Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million
Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million
State Government Operations: $85 million
Transportation Operations: $300 million
Tourism Industry Support: $5 million
The bill heads to the desk of Governor Roy Cooper.
“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon,” Governor Cooper said in a statement released shortly after the Saturday vote.
