NC General Assembly approves more than $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief

View from the gallery of the NC House chamber during the 2019 session. (Source: Corey Schmidt)
May 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 2:44 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Both chambers of the North Caorlina General Assembly unanimously approved a spending bill of more than $1.5 billion in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill will address the state’s needs in opening up the economy. The relief legislation includes the following expenditures:

Broadband Connectivity: $9 million

Support for Education Communities:

School Nutrition - $75 million

Summer Learning Programs - $70 million

K-12 Connectivity - $11 million

K-12 Devices for Students - $30 million

Student Health - $10 million

Community Colleges - $25 million

UNC Flexibility Funding - $44.4 million

Assistance for Private Colleges - $20 million

Department of Health and Human Services

Testing, Tracing and Trends - $25 million

Enhanced Public Health Capacity - $20 million

Enhanced Behavioral Health - $20 million

Rural and Underserved Communities - $50 million

Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million

Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million

N.C. Medical School Research Fund

UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million

Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million

ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million

Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million

Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million

North Carolina Hospitals

Rural Hospitals: $65 million

Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million

General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million

Local Government Assistance: $150 million

Providers and Emergency Responders

Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies - $50 million

Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million

Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million

Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million

Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million

State Government Operations: $85 million

Transportation Operations: $300 million

Tourism Industry Support: $5 million

The bill heads to the desk of Governor Roy Cooper.

“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon,” Governor Cooper said in a statement released shortly after the Saturday vote.

