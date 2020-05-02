First Alert Forecast: Sunny end to the first first weekend of May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying this sun-filled first weekend of May!It’s been near-perfect spring weather for all your socially-distanced weekend activities. Think: water and sunscreen if you are going to work or play hard outside!
Sunshine continues through the day tomorrow! Temperatures will be climbing into the low to middle 80s in the afternoon. If you’re enjoying the day outdoors be sure to hold onto your hats! It’s going to be a bit breezy!
Next week: We’ll see a gradual cool down, starting Tuesday, along with the return of isolated showers and storms. The good news: no one day looks to be a washout.
Below is a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington area. For a look at the 10 day forecast along with the forecast specifically for your backyard or on the go, check it out on the free WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.