First Alert Forecast: beautiful first weekend of May in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this gorgeous Saturday. It features a near-perfect spring weather for all your socially-distanced weekend activitie. Think: water and sunscreen if you are going to work or play hard outside!
Saturday and Saturday Night: Enjoy mostly clear, sans a few fair weather clouds with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday and Monday: Mother Nature turns up the heat with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances will be near slim and none. Think: water and sunscreen if you are going to work or play hard outside!
Next week: We’ll see a gradual cool down along with the return of isolated showers and storms. The good news: no one day looks to be a washout.
Wilmington had twice its average rain in April – 5.6 inches – which makes dry May days extra-nice. Note, in your seven-day forecast, the next best chance for storms to pay attention to is early to middle next week.
