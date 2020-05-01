WPD: Man charged with breaking into restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a man broke into a Wilmington restaurant early Thursday.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to Captain Bill’s Backyard Grill at 4240 Market Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. in reference to a breaking and entering.
Officers found that two interior doors were kicked open to gain entry to the restaurant’s office, and the following items were missing: a safe with cash, power tools, alcohol, and office equipment.
Police say all of the stolen items were recovered nearby.
Levi Dean Pierce, 32, was arrested and charged with felony breaking or entering and injury to personal property.
