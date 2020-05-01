With Disney World closed, local man dreams up different fairy tale proposal

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus pandemic may have ruined a Leland man's original plan to propose at Disney World, but that didn't stop him from putting together a magical proposal.
Jason Helms was going to propose to his girlfriend, Michelle Jordan, in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom last Saturday.
The couple had been planning the trip to Disney for more than a year.
But when the coronavirus pandemic caused amusement parks across the country to close, Helms came up with a Plan B to ask for Jordan’s hand in marriage.
With the help of Jordan's sister, Chere Crane, and daughter, Makayla Reynolds, Helms brought Disney World to Michelle.
In front of a hanging backdrop of the legendary castle, Helms proposed to Jordan in Leland on Saturday.
“I had no clue what was happening," Jordan said. " He did so good. I cry every time I watch the video.”
