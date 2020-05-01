TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of turn lane on Pine Grove Dr. to close for sewer work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A turn lane on Pine Grove Drive near Greenville Loop Road will be partially closed starting Monday, May 4, while a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority contractor completes sewer maintenance.
CFPUA officials say the closure will take place in the southernmost portion of the right-turn lane from Pine Grove Drive into the Scotchman convenience store parking lot. Traffic still will be able to turn right from Pine Grove Drive onto Greenville Loop Road.
The closure is expected to last for four weeks.
