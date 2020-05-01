TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Village Road in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of Village Road near Lee Drive will be closed for several days as crews complete work on an asphalt project in the area.
“Completion of improvements on Village Road, Lee Drive, and Northgate Drive will begin (April 30),” a Facebook post from the Town of Leland states. “One lane of Village Road will be closed while crews work to complete the asphalt project along the roadways at this intersection. Work is expected to be complete by May 6.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.