25th Annual Orange Street ArtsFest postponed to Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The 2020 Orange Street ArtsFest has been moved to September 5-6 to adhere to Governor Roy Cooper’s guidelines for the three-phase reopening plan.
This popular juried arts festival is traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend and features original work from multiple artists, local entertainment and food vendors.
The street fair is expected to be bigger than ever this year.
Artwork will be showcased inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, outside in the parking lot and beside the building on Orange Street from Orange to Dock Streets.
Online registration is open until spots are filled and there are still a limited number of spaces available for entertainment and food vendors.
“Our priority is keeping artists, staff, and the community safe and still having a memorable arts festival. Labor Day Weekend is the last hurrah of summer and the perfect time to celebrate the arts, downtown Wilmington, and the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre.
The Orange Street ArtsFest is a family-friendly event and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
