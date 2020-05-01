SouthPark and Concord Mills among Charlotte-area malls to reopen next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Charlotte-area malls, including SouthPark Mall, Concord Mills Mall, and Charlotte Premium Outlets, plan to reopen next week.
Simon Properties, which owns the malls, plans to reopen the locations on Friday, May 8. To allow for enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting, SouthPark, Concord Mills and the Charlotte Premium Outlets have modified business hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Carolina Mall in Concord is planning for its reopening.
“As we communicated last week, we plan on reopening our properties as quickly and as safely as possible and promised to keep you updated on our progress,” Simon Properties posted. Simon also has ownership of malls in South Carolina, including the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace and Haywood Mall. Those locations opened Friday, May 1.
The mall openings align with North Carolina’s Stay at Home order, which Gov. Roy Cooper extended through May 8. The reopening includes a gradual three-step phase.
Restrictions are loosened under the Stay at Home order extension, but mass gatherings will still be limited to 10 people or less.
“As a reminder, our safety protocols have been reviewed and approved by experts in Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety. They provide our employees, your employees, contractors, vendors and shoppers with directions and safety protocols to help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Simon Properties posted.
Simon says mall employees, contractors and vendors will be required to screen themselves prior to coming to work. Anyone with temperatures exceeding 100.4 degrees or exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be required to stay home. Those exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home.
All shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks of facial coverings while shopping. Upon request, shoppers will receive free CDC-approved face masks and hand sanitizing packets. Free temperature testing using infrared thermometers will also be available.
“Our employees will be trained in CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines, wear protective face masks while on property (PPE) and be encouraged to frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands throughout the workday,” Simon says. "They also will be instructed to maintain 6 feet of distance from fellow co-workers and shoppers whenever possible. "
Social distancing steps will also be taken, with limited traffic and no more than 1 person per 50 square feet of space, and floor decals to encourage better traffic flow.
Employees and security officers will actively remind shoppers to maintain the proper distance from fellow shoppers and workers. Food court seating will be limited and spaced to encourage social distancing. Play areas, water fountains, stroller and valet sections will be closed.
“In restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals,” Simon posted.
Mall common areas will also be sanitized and disinfected each night, and high touch point areas will be regularly disinfected.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.