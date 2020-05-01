Red Cross hosts neighborhood blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in a Wilmington neighborhood are rolling up their sleeves today to give the gift of life.
The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the Tarin Woods neighborhood. It's not open to the public given the Stay at Home order, but neighbors are being encouraged to practice social distancing as they come to the Tarin Woods community center to donate blood.
"This drive will be fully compliant with the CDC guidelines for social distancing and we have implemented a number of enhanced safety protocols to keep everyone safe," says James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area.
There are about 250 homes in the Tarin Woods neighborhood. Jarvis is hopeful this blood drive will help the supply of donations that has taken a hit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood drive runs Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
