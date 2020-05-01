North Carolina universities take top three spots in nationwide ranking of online nursing programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The online nursing program, RegisteredNursing.org, announced the 2020 top online RN to BSN nursing programs across the nation and North Carolina scored high.
Online RN to BSN programs at four schools in the state ranked among the top ten nationwide.
University of North Carolina Wilmington took second place after Winston-Salem State University.
Western Carolina University ranked third and Fayetteville State University took tenth place.
As the COVID-19 pandemic closed brick-and-mortar schools across the country, many universities had to scramble to provide distance learning programs.
Ranking the nation’s online nursing programs makes it easier for anyone considering a degree in nursing to choose the right course.
These programs give registered nurses the opportunity to continue working while completing their bachelor’s degree.
With a growing need for bachelor’s educated registered nurses in hospitals and healthcare systems, RN to BSN programs have gained momentum.
