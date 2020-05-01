NCDOT: Construction of Columbus County interchange nearing completion

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Construction of the Hallsboro Road interchange in Columbus County is nearing completion, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Crews are currently paving and putting the finishing touches on the brand new interchange, located on U.S. 74/76 about seven miles east of Whiteville, which is expected to open in late May.
When completed, the interchange will have a bridge that carries Hallsboro Road traffic over U.S. 74./76, as well as ramps that will allow traffic to enter the highway without having to stop. The interchange replaces the previous “at-grade” intersection, decreasing the risk of severe crashes.
The $9.4 million project began on Aug. 6, 2018.
